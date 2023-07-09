Tacos, an agua fresca and chicharrones drenched in hot sauce were in front of him and Kelvin Khamvongsa had these three words to say about the Windsor Taco Fest and Lowrider Car Show: “Excellent. Diverse. Delicious.”

“That’s everything,” the 30-year-old Windsor resident added. “The cars, the culture, the people, the food.”

He was among an estimated 2,000 people (based on wristband sales) who dropped by Windsor’s Town Green on Saturday for the second annual event, put on by Somos Windsor — “We are Windsor“ — a nonprofit that highlights Latino culture and heritage.

“We just want to bring the whole community together, all the cultures together, to get to know each other and introduce people to Latino culture and the lowrider culture and bring a show to town for everybody to enjoy,” said Sonja Vasquez, co-chair of the event.

“Real smooth,” Vasquez said, describing the day as she stood near the crowd milling around 15 food trucks doing a bang up business with lines a few dozen people deep.

“One of my biggest concerns was getting 120 cars parked in an hour, but it went well,” she said.

The lowriders were parked around the circumference of the green and down Market Street.

Dino Santana, 51, of Healdsburg, admired them.

“Nostalgia, talent,” he said, selecting words to describe the day. “Patience,” he added, gesturing at the painstakingly restored and cared-for automobiles. “The details, the lines.”

Nearby, two men sat in the shade wearing straw fedoras.

“We brought that back to life,” said Luis Galvan, 64, of Windsor, a member of Los Viejitos car club, referring to a brown and tan 1946 Pontiac Star Chief.

It was an automatic with an original 6-cylinder, 235 horsepower engine, said Galvan’s companion, Neto Longoria, 63, of Windsor.

“This is awesome for lowriders,” said Galvan. “We’re getting back on the map.”

“We’re going to make the world better, ” said Longoria, who belongs to Los Veteranos Unidos car club.

Enjoying a performance by Aztec dancers, pungent incense in the breeze, Janet Sanchez, 49, of Cotati characterized the day as: “Padrissimo, tradiciones y junto con la familia” — very cool, traditions and family togetherness. “Have a great day,” she added.

Longtime community activist Alicia Sanchez, who is also president of the Board of Directors of Santa Rosa-based KBBF-FM, the nation’s first bilingual Spanish-language radio station, watched the crowd from a low lawn chair.

“Honoring Chicano culture,” Sanchez, 72, said, choosing her own words for the day. “Tradition. The lowriders.” Later she handed out flyers announcing KBBF’s July 23 celebration of its 50th anniversary.

A couple danced expertly on a temporary tiled dance floor laid out in front of the bandstand as the band, Alegres Callejeros, played lively cumbia.

Eventually, the song drew to a close. The dancing wound down. People clapped.

“Welcome to the Windsor taco festival and lowrider show,” said the bandleader, adding a colorful phrase in Spanish that loosely translated to “there’s nothing cooler.“

