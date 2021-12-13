Subscribe

Celebration of life planned for Vince Harper, beloved Santa Rosa nonprofit worker

NASHELLY CHAVEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 13, 2021, 3:30PM
How to watch the celebration of life for Vince Harper

Date: Thursday, Dec. 16

Time: Doors open at 3 p.m.; event begins at 3:30 p.m.

Location: Finley Community Center auditorium; 2060 West College Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Livestream link: bit.ly/3m1BXSg

A public celebration to honor the life and work of Vince Harper, a beloved nonprofit worker who died last month, is planned for Thursday at the Finley Community Center in Santa Rosa.

Harper, who was 55 when he died, was the director of community engagement at Community Action Partnership of Sonoma County, where he spent the past three decades working with youth and low-income families.

The Finley Community Center’s auditorium doors, where the celebration will be held, will open to guests at 3 p.m. and the program will begin at 3:30 p.m., said Katie Watts-Whitaker, the marketing and communications manager for the nonprofit.

Attendees will be required to wear a mask and may be directed to a spare room or an outdoor viewing area if the auditorium reaches capacity, she said. Magali Telles, Santa Rosa’s community engagement director and one of the people helping plan the service, said the auditorium can accommodate about 300 people.

The event will also be streamed lived.

Speakers will include members of Harper’s family, youth that Harper worked with, as well as Susan Cooper, the nonprofit’s executive director, Watts-Whitaker said.

The celebration of life will run until 7 p.m.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.

Nashelly Chavez

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, The Press Democrat 

Who calls the North Bay home and how do their backgrounds, socioeconomic status and other factors shape their experiences? What cultures, traditions and religions are celebrated where we live? These are the questions that drive me as I cover diversity, equity and inclusion in Sonoma County and beyond.   

 

