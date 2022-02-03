Celebrity chef Tanya Holland steps away from her last Oakland restaurant

Chef Tanya Holland's recent announcement that she was closing her nearly 15-year-old Oakland restaurant Brown Sugar Kitchen was already sad enough. Unfortunately, we now have even more sad news: Holland has parted ways with her last remaining restaurant, Town Fare at the Oakland Museum of California, as first reported by Eater SF.

Town Fare, a vegetable-centric cafe serving ricotta and mushroom toasts, roasted beet salad and vegetarian and fried chicken sandwiches, first opened last June. As of Jan. 31, Holland has ended her relationship with the museum, museum director and CEO Lori Fogarty told Eater SF. OMCA will keep Town Fare's name and some of its menu items but is now seeking a new cafe partner to take over.

The exact reasons for Holland's departure are unclear, but she told SFGATE in January that her other restaurant, Brown Sugar Kitchen, had been struggling for a while before she made the choice to close.

"Considering we've been in business for almost 15 years, if there were the the right resources all the way along, I think we would have survived because we just would have things in place," she told SFGATE at the time. "I think there's a lot of restaurants similar to us that have survived, and some people are opening new restaurants. I mean, it's COVID, but it's also what's happening in Oakland right now ... with all the empty offices and storefronts. I'm between some boarded-up retail spaces, and none of the office spaces are occupied, so there's not traffic."

At one point, Holland also had a second location of Brown Sugar Kitchen at the San Francisco Ferry Building, but that closed in 2020 less than a year after opening. Now, the chef has no remaining restaurants — although she still has a show on the Oprah Winfrey Network and plans to release a new cookbook in the fall, according to Eater SF.