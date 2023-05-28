Cemetery groundskeeper arrested after confrontation

A groundskeeper at Santa Rosa Memorial Park was arrested Saturday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after an early morning confrontation at the cemetery, police said.

Alejandro Guerrero-Barragan allegedly fired a gun near a man he confronted at about 7 a.m. Saturday, police said.

The man — who called police at 7:12 a.m. Saturday — told police he had been talking on his cellphone when Guerrero-Barragan approached him on a bicycle and confronted him about “people yelling on his property,” then demanded he leave the cemetery, Santa Rosa Police Lt. Chris Mahurin said in a news release.

Guerrero-Barragan, 29, of Santa Rosa was wearing clothes that indicated he was a cemetery employee, Mahurin said: a blue work uniform and a black beanie. He allegedly pulled out a gun and fired it at the ground near the man, who then left and called police, Mahurin said. Guerrero-Barragan reportedly left the scene on his bicycle.

Responding officers found Guerrero-Barragan on the north side of the cemetery, next to Evelyn Drive, and he told them he was a grounds caretaker on the property, Mahurin said.

Officers found a nine millimeter shell casing near where the incident was said to have occurred, but recovered no firearm, Mahurin said.

However, based on the subsequent investigation, Guererro-Barragan was arrested, Mahurin said. He was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, possession of brass knuckles, possession of a dirk or dagger, and possession of a collapsible baton.

