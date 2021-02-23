Census data delay means 'tight window' for Santa Rosa to draw new council districts

Delays in receiving data from the 2020 census will likely shrink the window in which Santa Rosa draws its next set of City Council districts as part of the city’s next wave of electoral reform.

The U.S. Census Bureau does not plan to deliver population and ethnic data Santa Rosa needs for its mandatory 2022 redistricting effort until late September, almost six months behind schedule, City Attorney Sue Gallagher told the City Council on Thursday.

The data, which is used across the country to draw the lines separating U.S. House and state legislative districts, is supposed to be available April 1, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, a nonpartisan resource.

“This will delay our start on redistricting,” Gallagher said.

It will take several months, including at least four public hearings and “extensive public engagement,” for Santa Rosa to draw new maps, Gallagher said. The city will likely forge ahead by contracting with a professional demographer in the meanwhile, she told the council.

Redistricting will be important to reflect the changes to Santa Rosa’s population, including new housing built in the past decade and the exodus caused by the spate of wildfires the city has experienced, said Mayor Chris Rogers. He batted down the notion that the city should forego substantial redistricting so soon after its 2018 switch to district-based elections.

“Our community looks significantly different than it did in 2010, and I think we do ourselves a disservice if we don’t actually have that conversation until 2030,” Rogers said Friday, adding that he would favor an independent redistricting committee instead of the council approving boundaries the way it did three years ago.

Santa Rosa faces a “tight window” to craft new districts to comport with the shift in population the 2020 census will reflect, said Greg Larson with Management Partners, a city consultant.

“At most, you’re going to have six months to do that, from September to roughly June, to get the new districts drawn prior to the election in November 2022,” Larson said.

The problem, far from being unique to Santa Rosa’s municipal government, stems from systemic delays in the 2020 census that will have nationwide implications.

The Census Bureau’s most recent nationwide accounting, carried out by former President Donald Trump, suffered from unprecedented delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and “certain processing anomalies,” according to census officials. It was the first time in decades the census had missed its statutory Dec. 31 deadline to deliver the data used to determine the number of seats in Congress during the bulk of the 2020s.

The bureau, which also was embroiled in Trump’s effort to exclude undocumented immigrants from the national count, expects to send out that apportionment data by April 30, with the redistricting data — which is used to draw boundaries — by Sept. 30.

The upcoming redistricting effort will be the second shuffle in less than five years for Santa Rosa, which switched in 2018 to district-based elections to ward off a legal challenge from an attorney in Malibu.

The mayor’s opinion notwithstanding, most Santa Rosa City Council members were leery of returning to the redistricting issue Friday during the council’s annual priority-setting meetings, when the elected officials had a broader conversation about increased council compensation and reforms to the Santa Rosa charter, the legal document that sets fundamental rules for the city.

“The redistricting I’m not in favor of at all,” said Councilman Jack Tibbetts, who easily won reelection in November to the city’s easternmost district seat. “We just went through that. It wasn’t pleasant. It wasn’t fun. Any which way we cut the district we were corrupt, according to a lot of folks.”

Councilman Eddie Alvarez, the newly elected city representative from Roseland, expressed concern about changing the boundaries of a district for residents who just cast their first ballots in a Santa Rosa election.

“I would hate to see us redraw the lines,” Alvarez said. “The people of District 1 are barely getting used to the lines that they have now. I definitely want to let the dust settle before we decide to shake things up a bit, so I’m a little bit wary of that.”

“I’d rather have dental work done,” added Councilwoman Victoria Fleming, “but we do have a responsibility to do it.”

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors likewise will redraw its five districts once the relevant data becomes available. The board is expected to start its own process in earnest when it meets Tuesday to create an advisory redistricting commission and set aside up to $130,000 to hire outside consulting services to help with the effort, according to county documents.

Besides new districts, other electoral changes could be coming to Santa Rosa sometime in the next several years. As part of charter reform, Rogers is interested in looking into ranked choice voting and switching to an at-large mayor system. Under the current setup, the seven council members pick one of their own to serve as mayor for two years.

“I think that it’s fully expected that we have a robust conversation about how we conduct our elections to make sure that they’re maximizing participation,” Rogers said.

