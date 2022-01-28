Central Michigan University offers full ride to dozens after mix-up

An emotional roller coaster for dozens of high school students that began because of a messaging error is ending in a full ride.

Central Michigan University over the weekend sent a message to dozens of students with thrilling news: They had won a Centralis Scholarship, the school's most prestigious award for high school seniors that includes admission into the honors college and four years of full tuition and fees, room and board, plus $5,000 for study abroad.

To compete for the Centralis Scholarship, students must have been admitted to CMU by the January deadline and have at least a 3.7 GPA. The exact value of the scholarship isn't disclosed, but tuition and housing fees for freshman students at the Mount Pleasant, Mich.-based campus are about $23,000.

By Sunday, the university had to break the news to the 58 students who were logged into a university portal at the time and saw the mistakenly congratulatory message. In a statement, CMU spokesman Aaron Mills said the mistake occurred while the school was testing a messaging system over the weekend.

“CMU deeply regrets the disappointment and frustration this mistake caused for students and their families,” Mills said in a statement.

Mills declined to discuss specific questions about the mishap, including whether the students who saw the award message had already committed to the school or if they had simply been offered admission. CMU did not identify the students who received the erroneous messages.

With colleges all but fully transitioned from snail-mail paper letters to email and other forms of e-messaging, admissions-related announcement mishaps are now as perennial as senior pranks. As with CMU, most schools blamed human or computer error for awkward — and often crushing — communication mistakes, such as the one in 2012 that led to the University of California at Los Angeles accidentally sending admission letters to 894 students it had actually opted to wait-list.

UCLA's “oopsie” was eclipsed last year by the University of Kentucky, which mistakenly sent acceptance emails to 500,000 high school seniors — including ones who didn't even apply.

On Wednesday, the messaging mistake took another turn, and the students who had been burned by the erroneous weekend announcement got a salve.

“To make it right, we are reaching out to each of the 58 students who saw the congratulatory message regarding the Centralis Scholarship and offering to increase their award amount to the equivalent of a full-tuition scholarship,” Mills said.

He noted that the school's offer matches a full-tuition scholarship but will not match other perks of the Centralis prize, such as room and board or the study abroad award.

The school declined to say from what fund the makeup scholarships are being pulled.