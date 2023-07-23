In 2000, day laborers set up a table at the corner of Graton Road and Bowen Street in Graton where many of them gathered daily in search of work.

There was talk some workers had encountered abusive bosses who stole phones or paid less than had been agreed. At this table, the workers came up with ways of better protecting themselves, such as negotiating with employers for improved working conditions.

These organization efforts soon became the basis for Central Laboral De Graton, said Anabel Garcia, a board member of the nonprofit organization also known as the Graton Day Labor Center.

Her husband, Jorge Romero, was one of the workers who organized at that corner 23 years ago.

“There’s been many abuses, but also, from that abuse, we’ve learned to fight and to make change,” she said. “Good changes because there now exists an office as of 20 years ago. And we’re going to fight for many years more.”

Centro Laboral de Graton recently celebrated its 20-year anniversary with a gathering at its current building — just a stone’s throw from Graton and Bowen where workers first set up their negotiating table.

The festivities, held Thursday, were made even better with homemade food, upbeat music and the unveiling of the nonprofit’s new logo.

Samantha Rodriguez, who serves as Rohnert Park’s mayor, made her first public appearance in her new position as the group’s executive director during the anniversary celebration.

She said she aims to “remind Sonoma County that we are here,” through public outreach and collaborations with other labor centers, local organizations and small businesses.

Locals who come through the center’s doors looking for short-term work are referred to as “members.“ The organization serves over 200 members as an employee-referral service.

“The beauty is that the money people are paying goes directly to the workers. We don’t skim anything off of that. It goes 100% to the workers,” Rodriguez said.

The organization also operates as a community center that provides English classes, support for labor disputes and offers a space for a food bank and mobile health and dental clinics, said Thalia Becerril, the center’s deputy director.

She added that it also collaborates with a number of Santa Rosa service agencies, including Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, Redwood Empire Food Bank and Catholic Charities.

Also, during Thursday’s gathering, the leadership team unveiled the labor center’s new logo to nearly 100 attendees. It was designed by Watza Lab, a Santa Rosa-based bilingual marketing and branding consultancy.

The new logo features a doorway formed out of “Central Laboral de Graton” to symbolize welcoming and new opportunities, Becerril said.

Beneath the doorway is the sun, representative of the hot, sunny conditions many laborers work under, and a gloved fist holding a leafy plant.

As visitors mingled, a cadre of members led by “Doña” Maria Reyes made a number of delicious dishes, including fresh, handmade tortillas and mole .

"It’s almost the members inviting you into their home,“ Rodriguez said in a phone interview after Thursday’s events. Reflecting on the members’ efforts to feed guests and spruce up the space ahead of the event, she said their actions, in many ways, are indicative of what the organization seeks to do and who it seeks to serve.

“We’re really excited to go back out into the community,“ she said.

