Ceremony set to honor Sonoma County residents who died in 2017 wildfires

A bell-ringing ceremony is scheduled for Friday to honor the people who died in Sonoma County during the 2017 North Bay fires.

Friday marks the four-year anniversary of the start of the firestorm, which erupted Oct. 8, 2017. The cluster of fires burned 173 square miles and killed 24 people in Sonoma County alone. Across the North Bay, more than 5,300 homes were destroyed.

The online ceremony, hosted by the city of Santa Rosa, will be streamed live at youtube.com/cityofsantarosa. It begins at 9 a.m.

The ceremony is set to last about five minutes, according to a city Facebook post. Members of the Santa Rosa Fire Department Honor Guard “will ring a ceremonial bell 24 times in honor of each of the lives lost in Sonoma County during the October 2017 wildfires,” the post said.

The ceremony has been held annually in Santa Rosa. In its first years, it took place in Old Courthouse Square and was open to the public, but the city has shifted to a virtual event during the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is not open for in-person attendance this year, officials said.

In total, 40 people died in the North Bay as a result of the October 2017 wildfires, which included the Atlas, Nuns, Tubbs, Redwood Valley, Pocket and Sulphur fires.

