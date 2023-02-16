Medically tailored food nonprofit Ceres Community Project is expanding its program with the construction of a new, 18,000-square-foot facility in the Roseland neighborhood of Santa Rosa, which will serve as the organization’s headquarters, production kitchen, client resource center and more.

Ceres prepares fresh meals tailored to the medical needs of individuals, particularly those with health-related issues who can’t cook or shop for themselves, in Sonoma and Marin counties.

The nonprofit currently has four locations across the North Bay.

Catheryn Couch, founder and CEO of Ceres, said the plan is to break ground in 2024 with a proposed move-in date of 2025. The new headquarters will help the nonprofit become more accessible to its volunteers and patients, she said.

“We basically will scale from 80,000 meals a year to over 200,000,” she said.

“None of our (current) sites have adequate refrigeration to store the volume of meals we’re producing, so we made the decision to centralize and build that next level headquarter facility.”

The new facility will be located in a business park within the Roseland neighborhood, chosen because it’s near six area high schools, halfway between two existing Sonoma County kitchens and a central spot for meal delivery, Couch said.

The location will allow the program to meet its growing need and demand for meal delivery service, which grew from providing 79,000 meals a year in 2019 to nearly 203,000 in 2022, according to a news release from Ceres.

Further data shows that 1,130 clients were in Sonoma County and received nearly 174,000 meals in 2022.

Because of this increase in demand, Ceres has reached capacity in its three current kitchens, but can’t renovate or modify those spaces to accommodate for the growth as they are within buildings being leased.

And with Medi-Cal’s eligibility expansion to 14 counties, more people are able to use health plans to get meals through Ceres.

“Most of those counties have no local provider so we’re looking at working to see how we can expand our geographic footprint,” Couch said.

Ceres will close its Santa Rosa and Sebastopol kitchens once operations have moved to the new site in Roseland, but the Sebastopol garden and Novato kitchen will remain open.

Ceres plans to officially move into the new space in mid-2025.

