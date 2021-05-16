Subscribe

Chanate Road detour starts Monday for Santa Rosa pipeline work

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 15, 2021, 6:25PM
Starting Monday and continuing into September, westbound traffic will be detoured on Chanate Road between Terra Linda Drive and Humboldt Street as part of the city of Santa Rosa’s North Trunk Sewer Replacement project in the Chanate Road and Mendocino Avenue area.

The detour will allow for the installation of a large sewer pipeline under Chanate Road that will upgrade the performance of the existing system, according to the city.

