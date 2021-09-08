Chance of dry lightning triggers fire weather watch for most of Sonoma County, North Bay

The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued a fire weather watch for much of the North Bay starting Thursday over concerns that possible thunderstorms could bring dry lightning to the region.

The vast majority of the North Bay is included in the advisory which begins at 5 p.m. on Thursday. It covers all but the western edges of Sonoma and Marin counties and all of Napa County.

Elsewhere in the Bay Area, the East Bay hills and valleys and the Diablo Range were also included. The watch extended north into portions of northeast Mendocino County and all of Lake County.

The chance of thunderstorms increases late Thursday and diminishes Friday morning. “Thunderstorms will be more dry than wet,” the weather service said, “but given how dry the fuels are any lightning strikes will be problematic.”

The forecast comes just over a year after a lightning siege sparked several massive wildfires throughout the Bay Area and Northern California, including the LNU Lightning Complex in the North Bay, which burned more than 363,000 acres and destroyed more than 1,400 structures.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.