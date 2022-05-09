Chance of hail, strong winds in Sonoma County as rain continues

Did you see hail in Sonoma County on Monday? We want to see your photos of the day’s weather. Email them to onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com.

The National Weather Service warned of strong winds and hail on Monday afternoon in parts of Sonoma County.

Weather service officials announced the warning in a special weather statement for a swath of the county that included Glen Ellen, Penngrove, Rohnert Park, Santa Rosa and Sebastopol. The statement advised people in those areas to “seek shelter in a sturdy structure.”

Issued at 12:06 p.m., the statement from meteorologists who monitor the Bay Area region advised that the area could see wind gusts as high as 30 mph. The alert ended at 12:30 p.m.

Also, there was a chance the area could see some pea-sized hail, forecasters said.

A special weather statement has been issued for Santa Rosa CA, Rohnert Park CA and Sebastopol CA until 12:30 PM PDT pic.twitter.com/PkhNI0sks5 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) May 9, 2022

Just before the statement was issued Monday afternoon there were reports of hail mixed with ongoing rain falling in parts of Santa Rosa.

Light rain fell across much of the Bay Area over the weekend in amid a winter weather advisory for the Sierra Nevada that predicted as much as 10 inches of snow in the mountains near Lake Tahoe.

Showers were likely to continue through Monday afternoon in the North Bay, with temperatures in the high 50s.

People out and about Monday afternoon and into the evening should expect winds to continue to pick up — coming out of the west at about 8 to 10 mph with gusts anywhere from 21 to 30 mph, weather officials said.

Strong gusty winds followed immediately by hail that’s been fall long for the last several minutes with mixed rain @NWSBayArea pic.twitter.com/yjtETIQb6f — Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) May 9, 2022

Monday night is expected to be mostly clear with a low in the upper 30s.

On Tuesday morning, there will be a 30% chance of rain after 11 a.m. Otherwise it will likely be sunny in the morning, shifting to partly sunny in the afternoon, meteorologists said. High temperatures in the low 60s were predicted.

There will likely be some rain Tuesday, but meteorologists predicted less than a tenth of an inch is possible.

Skies were expected to clear through the rest of the week, with high temperatures set to reach into the 70s through Friday.

By the weekend, temperatures in Sonoma County are expected to reach the upper 80s, forecasters said.