Chance of rain for North Bay at end of next week

Wildfires will continue to foul the air over Sonoma County this weekend, while a hurricane off Baja California could bring welcome rain late next week.

Moisture from Hurricane Marie, weakening as it moves north, could deliver about one-quarter of an inch of rain next weekend, said Bob Smerbeck, senior meteorologist with Accuweather, a Pennsylvania-based private company that tracks weather worldwide.

The northbound hurricane will run into a southbound cold front from the Gulf of Alaska, resulting in a 30% chance of a shower in Sonoma County, he said.

Rain “is still a possibility” for the North Bay next weekend, said Brayden Murdock, a National Weather Service meteorologist, also citing Marie’s approach.

But he said late Friday afternoon it was too soon to predict measurable rain for the area.

On Friday morning, the weather service said there was a 15% to 20% chance of rain Oct. 9 and 10, with some computer forecasts indicating “impressive rainfall amounts” of a half-inch to an inch.

Conditions could change over the week, the report acknowledged, “but confidence is increasing for at least some wet weather late next week.”

More than an inch of rain is needed to put an end to fire season, Cal Fire has said.

Weather blogger Daniel Swain, a UCLA climate scientist, said in a tweet Friday there were “preliminary indications” the weakening hurricane “could bring rain, and possibly thunderstorms, to Northern California about eight days from now.”

Hours later, Swain tweeted ― “as a reminder as to why folks should not hang their collective hat on a major rain event” ― that the latest model for most of California “is completely dry for 10-plus days.”

The upcoming weekend, Murdock said, should bring a cooling trend starting Saturday night as a mass of warm, dry air moves out of the region.

Heavy wildfire smoke notwithstanding, Santa Rosa should have sunny skies, with the high temperature dropping from 91 on Saturday to 81 on Sunday, the weather service said.

Meanwhile, air quality in Santa Rosa will remain unhealthy Saturday and Sunday, just as it was Friday, according to AirNow, a coalition of federal, state and local air quality agencies.

On Friday, AirNow’s Fire and Smoke Map showed unhealthy air along the Highway 101 corridor from Petaluma to Cloverdale and in west county.

Sonoma Valley and the Healdsburg area had pockets of very unhealthy air.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District posted a Spare the Air Alert from Friday through Tuesday, bringing to 44 the number of alerts issued this year.

Kristine Roselius, a spokesperson for the district, said the record of 46 alerts in 2017, the year of the North Bay wildfires, will likely be broken this year.

The remnants of Hurricane Marie may bring some wind next weekend that “should help move that smoke,” she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Guy Kovner at 707-521-5457 or guy.kovner@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @guykovner.