The Santa Rosa City Council on Tuesday will consider updates to the city’s short-term rental ordinance that, among other changes, seek to further restrict certain rental operations in the city.

Under a proposal recommended in April by a split city commission, owners would be limited to operating one hosted and one nonhosted rental where the owner doesn’t live on the property.

The proposal has already generated legal threats from some of the two dozen operators who own more than one rental and would be affected by the rule change.

Other changes would limit what type of housing can be converted into rentals, including prohibiting granny units from being rented for short stays, and beefing up policies related to outdoor lighting, trash, water conservation and fire safety.

Fines for code violations would also go up under the proposal.

There are 230 short-term rentals that have received a permit to operate in the city, about 75% of which are nonhosted rentals.

Santa Rosa officials first approved a framework for short-term rentals in October 2021 and have since made several revisions. Those include capping the number of nonhosted rentals allowed citywide, as officials seek to strike a balance between residents opposed to the increasing numbers of rentals in their neighborhoods and operators who argue the rules put a strain on their business and don’t address bad actors.

The public hearing is expected to start at or after 5 p.m. People interested in tuning in or commenting on the proposal can attend in person at the Santa Rosa City Hall council chambers, 100 Santa Rosa Ave., or join virtually on Zoom.

Council member Chris Rogers, who will be leading Tuesday’s discussion, said concerns around limiting the number of rentals an operator can own and the impact on existing operators, expanding or further limiting the cap on nonhosted rentals and questions about the fine structure are likely to dominate Tuesday’s debate.

Council member Victoria Fleming, whose northeast District 4 has one of the highest concentrations of rentals in the city, has supported stricter regulations on nonhosted rentals but there hasn’t been clear consensus during prior council discussions for a blanket ban.

Rogers said while he’s not sure where his council colleagues fall on each topic, he believes they’re ready to have permanent rules in place rather than continuing to punt the issue to staff for additional tweaks. He hopes to create consensus around a set of rules that his colleagues can support, he said.

“It’s time for us to make a decision and go,” he said. “The public deserves to understand what the process is going to be and then it’s up to the city to hold people accountable if they’re not following the rules.”

