Changing wind conditions shift pressure to northern, eastern flanks of Glass fire

The Glass fire had burned through an estimated 42,560 acres in Sonoma and Napa counties by Tuesday morning, destroying at least 80 homes, including 28 in Sonoma County, Cal Fire said.

Shifting wind conditions have blunted its drive toward the south and west, allaying fears of a run further into Santa Rosa or through Bennett Valley toward Rohnert Park, officials said.

There were active firefights along northern and eastern edges of the wildfire, however, particularly in Sugarloaf Ridge State Park above the Sonoma Valley and in the Napa Valley.

The entire community of Angwin was ordered to evacuate on Tuesday as the flames pushed farther north up the east side of the valley on Howell Mountain. The city of Calistoga had been cleared out the night before.

The overall sense was that diminished winds since Monday provided more favorable conditions for nearly 1,500 firefighting personnel assigned to the effort. Heavy smoke held down by a marine layer in Sonoma County kept aircraft grounded in Sonoma County. Tankers were flying in Napa County.

That same smoke was “acting as a lid” on the fire, reducing fire activity in Sonoma County, Cal Fire Division Chief Ben Nicholls said.

The offshore winds that sped flames toward the southwest across the Napa Valley on Sunday and up and over the Mayacamas Range into Sonoma County that night and early Monday have dissipated, allowing cooler, onshore breezes to take over ― and flipping fire movement.

“What was the heel of the fire now becomes the head,” Nicholls said, making the northern and eastern edges the fire front most active.

The diminished force of the wind means the fire is now more terrain and fuel-driven than it had been, finding refuge in rugged, canyon filled hills and fuel in dense vegetation, he said.

Cal Fire officials cited active burning off Calistoga Road, between St. Helena Road and Sharp Road, and in Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, where fire crews were using old fire lines and trails, including Gray Pine and Bald Mountain, to try to hem the fire in.

“Obviously, this fire is 42,000 acres and change at this point, sitting in that wildland interface area,” Cal Fire Incident Commander Billy See said during a news briefing at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. “Here in California, with all those interface areas, these fires become very disastrous with the amount of structures and populace that’s impacted.

“Currently we have multiple priorities on this incident not only in the Napa Valley area, trying to keep it out of Pope Valley and all the populated areas in and around that, as well as trying to protect the city of Santa Rosa the best we can and limit the spread of this fire,” he said.

In Sonoma County, more than 68,000 people remained under mandatory evacuation orders, a factor public safety officials acknowledged Tuesday as both inconvenient and fatiguing.

But they reminded residents of the need for patience given active fire and zero containment, other safety hazards, ever-present fire behavior uncertainties and the need for fire and law enforcement personnel to move swiftly through the area.

Officials said they already are trying to determine what neighborhoods can be repopulated first, but said there is no timeline yet and it’s unknown when they will start allowing people back home.

“We’re going to be in this for a couple of weeks, is my take on this, which means it’s going to be kind of long, and it’s going to be painful for those that are dealing with it,” Santa Rosa Fire Chief Tony Gossner said during the news briefing Tuesday. “So take a deep breath. Take care of yourself. Take care of your neighbors, and make sure that you’re doing everything you can to be part of the solution.”

Police and Sonoma County sheriff’s officials also noted that patrol units are moving through the area to ensure no one is in evacuated neighborhoods who should not be.

A sheriff’s spokesman on Monday reported the arrest of a 17-year-old seen hopping fences near Maria Carrillo High School in Santa Rosa without lawful reason, but no reports of looting have so far surfaced, and authorities say there will be zero tolerance for intruders.

“I know that this has been a large impact on all of you, and for those that are evacuated and those of you who have lost your home, my heart goes out to all of you,” Sonoma-Lake-Napa Cal Fire Unit Chief Shana Jones said at the briefing. “Everyone is doing their best they can to get you home safely and to put the fire out.”

She added, “I’m asking you to please be patient. This is a large fire. So think about it. This fire started on the 27th, about 4 o’clock in the morning. We’re at 42,000 acres covering two counties. That’s a lot of territory. It’s a lot of work.”

