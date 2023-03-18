Chaos breaks out as former Pakistan PM Imran Khan makes court appearance

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan appeared at court on corruption charges Saturday in Islamabad, the capital, in the latest turn of a standoff between his supporters and authorities that had led to chaotic scenes of tear gas and clashing security lines outside his home earlier in the week.

That showdown continued Saturday morning, as Khan arrived at the court surrounded by throngs of his supporters, who clashed with police outside the judicial complex. The court allowed Khan, who claimed he could not enter the judicial building because of the chaos, to register his appearance from inside his vehicle.

Khan, who was removed from office in a parliamentary no-confidence vote in April, is facing dozens of court cases on charges that include terrorism and corruption. Several arrest warrants have been issued against him after he repeatedly refused to appear in court in Islamabad. The court hearing he attempted to join on Saturday involved accusations of illegally profiting from accepting state gifts, and of concealing his assets.

The clashes this past week, as police tried to arrest Khan at his Lahore residence, were the latest show of political brinkmanship to play out on the streets in Pakistan, as clouds of tear gas mixed with angry crowds of Khan’s supporters that have camped out outside his home and effectively taken on the role of his personal body guards.

The political tensions surrounding Khan came to a head in November, when the former prime minister was wounded during a political rally after an unidentified man opened fire on his convoy, in what aides have called an assassination attempt. Since then, Khan has been mostly ensconced at his residence in Lahore, Pakistan’s second-largest city, and has refused to appear in court in Islamabad.

Khan claims that the state has brought more than 86 court cases against him. Government officials say he is facing around 30 cases.

As battles consumed the outskirts of his home, Khan made an impassioned plea to his supporters through a recorded video message, urging them to fight for their freedom and rights in the face of impending arrest.

“If they send me to jail, or if I am killed, you have to show you can fight without me as well,” Khan said in the video.