Charges dropped against two men in shooting at Andy Lopez Unity Park in Santa Rosa

Gun-related charges were dismissed Wednesday against two men arrested in connection with a May gunfire incident at the Andy Lopez Unity Park in Santa Rosa.

Santa Rosa police arrested Jose Ortiz-Hernandez, 19, and Julio Lugo, 20, about a half hour after an unoccupied car was struck by gunfire in a parking lot at the Moorland Avenue park, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators said they believed the incident was gang related.

People described as the intended victims left the park before law enforcement arrived, police said at the time. No one was injured.

Lugo and Ortiz-Hernandez were charged with assault with a deadly weapon about a week later, but a judge dismissed the charges after prosecutors said there was insufficient evidence against the men.

