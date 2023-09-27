An 18-year-old Healdsburg man arrested Sunday on suspicion of DUI in a crash near Graton that killed his 19-year-old passenger has been charged, according to court records.

Pedro Lopezsantos was charged Tuesday in Sonoma County Superior Court with a felony count of vehicular manslaughter while being intoxicated, two felony counts of driving under the influence causing bodily injury and a misdemeanor charge of driving without a license.

Lopezsantos is suspected of being intoxicated while at a high rate of speed Sunday morning on Oak Grove Road in a Toyota Camry carrying Sebastopol resident Jesus Paredes.

Just before 11:20 a.m., the vehicle lost control, went off the roadway and crashed into a tree west of State Route 116.

Paredes, who was identified Wednesday by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, died of injuries suffered in the collision.

Lopezsantos was injured and taken to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. California Highway Patrol officers said he seemed intoxicated at the scene of the crash.

After he was treated at the hospital, Lopezsantos was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County jail.

As of Wednesday afternoon, he is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bail.

Lopezsantos is scheduled to enter a plea the morning of Oct. 17.

