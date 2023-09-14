A Fort Bragg man has been charged after he admitted to locking a 72-year-old man inside a cargo container on the older man’s Westport property, court records show.

James Padgett, 42, was charged Wednesday morning in Mendocino County Superior Court in Ukiah on assault with a gun and causing pain or suffering to an older person, both felonies.

Padgett reported his crime to a crisis line operator at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday as he was by Usal Beach in Sinkyone Wilderness State Park, where he fled after leaving the man’s property, Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Ze Lima said in a news release.

He told authorities he also had a handgun.

Deputies responded to the property in the 23000 block of Seaview Drive where they heard banging and a man’s voice, Lt. Quincy Cromer said.

They found the man inside a locked storage container. He suffered “traumatic” injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The man declined medical treatment.

The man, who knew Padgett, later told investigators he told Padgett to leave after he arrived at his property. Padgett hit the man with a rifle when he threatened to call law enforcement, he said.

Padgett beat the man and locked him inside a cargo container, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office did not disclose how the two knew each other. Why Padgett went to the man’s home is part of an investigation. However, Cromer said, “it wasn’t a chance encounter.”

Padgett was booked into the Mendocino County jail on suspicion of kidnapping, false imprisonment, elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon and witness intimidation. All five are felony charges.

Padgett is being held in lieu of a $105,000 bail, according to court documents.

