Charges filed against Santa Rosa man accused of killing father with rock

A murder charge was filed Monday against a Santa Rosa man accused of using a rock to kill his father at their Coffey Park home Saturday morning.

Patrick Schieber was arraigned Tuesday in Sonoma County Superior Court on allegations he killed David Schieber, 72.

The Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office filed the single count against the defendant Monday.

It was not immediately clear whether Patrick Schieber has an attorney or when he’s scheduled to return to court to enter a plea of guilty or not guilty.

He’s in custody without bail at the Sonoma County jail, records show.

According to the Santa Rosa Police Department, Patrick Schieber, 43, reported the killing about 9:50 a.m. Saturday.

Officers went to their home on Sweetgum Street where they found a cooperative suspect who surrendered immediately, police said.

Investigators say he used a rock, described as larger than a baseball but smaller than a softball, to hit his father in the head and face.

Police found the victim in a living room. His wife and a second son showed up at the scene after the investigation had begun.

The killing is the eighth to take place in Santa Rosa this year.

Police arrested suspects in all homicides except for the last one to take place prior to Saturday’s case.

On July 23, a man was found dead outside a Jack in the Box at 2755 Santa Rosa Ave. He was identified as Jeffrey Farinha, 40, of Rohnert Park and had been shot multiple times.

An investigation determined Farinha was involved in an altercation with two others when one of them pulled out a handgun and opened fire.

