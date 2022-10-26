A 43-year-old Sonoma Valley man accused of opening fire on a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy — and who was shot amid the exchange of gunfire — Oct. 15 in Sonoma has been charged with attempted murder.

Nathan Smart, who remains hospitalized, appeared Friday in Sonoma County Superior Court via Zoom and is scheduled to enter a plea Nov. 4.

A criminal complaint shows Smart has been charged with one count each of attempted murder; assaulting a police officer with a gun; possessing a zip gun; being a felon possessing a gun; being a felon possessing ammunition; having a concealed gun; having a loaded gun in public; making threats; cruelty to an elderly or dependent adult; and vandalism.

The zip gun count involved a weapon that investigators discovered the night of Oct. 15. They say Smart fired the “improvised firearm” that appeared in a photo to be made of pipe and black tape. Officials were investigating where he obtained the gun.

The fourth and fifth counts pertained to previous convictions, including the Feb. 8, 1999, convictions of vehicular manslaughter involving two young women who died after Smart crashed into them the previous year in Santa Rosa.

The Sonoma County Public Defenders Office is representing Smart but officials said Wednesday it’s too early to comment on the case.

The Santa Rosa Police Department is investigating the convoluted series of events that began around 6:45 p.m. Oct. 15.

Investigators say Smart threatened to shoot a family member and himself at a home on Clayton Avenue, about 2 miles northwest of the scene of the shooting in Sonoma. The complaint identifies the relative as Jane Doe and describes her as an elderly or dependent adult.

At around 10 p.m., sheriff’s deputies were called to a report of someone breaking the windows of businesses and parked cars in the 200 block of West Napa Street.

Smart has been charged with vandalizing a 2000 Lincoln Limo, though investigators verified at least two businesses sustained damage, according to the complaint.

About 15 minutes later, responding deputies found an armed suspect who investigators identified as Smart. He opened fire on a deputy, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department, which is investigating the incident.

The deputy returned fire and is believed to have hit Smart at least once, said officials, who added that Smart ran away but emerged about a minute later from an alleyway.

He was still armed, police said, and was shot again by a second deputy as he ran toward authorities.

Neither deputy was injured in the shooting. Smart was taken to a hospital in Sacramento and it was not clear when he would be discharged.

