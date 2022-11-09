Charges filed in fatal Cloverdale crash, victim ID’d

Authorities on Tuesday released the name of the passenger killed over the weekend in a suspected DUI crash in Cloverdale, and charged the driver in the single-vehicle collision with the man’s death.

Ramon Diaz-Flores, 30, of Cloverdale, was pronounced dead a short time after the 3:45 p.m. incident Saturday, according to the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office and the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities said he was thrown from the car, which carried three occupants, after it crashed into a tree off Geyersville Avenue south of Zanzi Lane.

Issac Diaz-Flores, 32, of Geyersville, the car’s driver who is believed responsible for the crash, was officially charged on Tuesday with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving with privilege suspended or revoked for failing a blood alcohol test within five years of a prior offense, according to a criminal complaint filed in Sonoma County Superior Court in Santa Rosa.

It is unclear whether Issac and Ramon were related. Authorities didn’t immediately respond Tuesday evening to a question about their relationship.

According to court records, Issac Diaz-Flores has at least three misdemeanor DUI convictions in Sonoma County, which occurred between 2015 and 2018.

Besides the vehicular manslaughter, he was also charged Tuesday with leaving the scene of a crash, giving false information to a peace officer and giving false information to a police officer, the latter two of which was for lying about his identity after he was arrested. In addition, he was charged with driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury and with an enhancement for this count because of the great bodily injury sustained by the victim.

Diaz-Flores is being held in the Sonoma County jail without bail, according to jail records.

Investigators believe he and another passenger in the car fled on foot after the crash.

Authorities later found the pair walking in the area of Asti and Dutcher Creek roads and took them into custody.

The second passenger was eventually released without charges.

