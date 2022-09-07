Charges filed in Geyserville standoff involving gunfire at sheriff’s helicopter

Charges were filed Wednesday against a Geyserville man who is accused of opening fire on a Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office helicopter during a standoff last week.

Kevin Lewis Thornburg, 63, is charged with multiple counts including assaulting police with a firearm, making threats and shooting at an inhabited building, according to Sonoma County Superior Court records.

He is scheduled to appear in court Friday. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has an attorney.

Thornburg is accused of firing more than 30 rounds on the night of Sept. 2 while officials were present, including several that were aimed at the Sheriff’s Office’s Henry-1 helicopter.

“They heard him firing indiscriminately, off and on,” the agency reported in a Facebook post.

The standoff began about 10:40 p.m. Sept. 2 at a house in the 1000 block of Moody Lane where sheriff’s deputies were investigating a domestic disturbance.

The victim reported that Thornburg was armed with a gun and she hid in an outbuilding, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Dispatchers reported hearing gunshots in the background. Sheriff’s deputies also heard random shots coming from near the home but could not see the suspect.

Nearby residents were evacuated while sheriff’s deputies surrounded the area to prevent the suspect from escaping.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the shots continued to be fired even as two deputies approached the scene to find the victim. Her status wasn’t available Wednesday.

Thornburg went inside and refused to come out as members of the Hostage Negotiations and SWAT teams surrounded the home and tried to convince him to surrender, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 1:30 a.m. Sept. 3, deputies let loose a K-9 that bit Thornburg’s leg when he came outside and still refused to surrender.

Authorities said Thornberg managed to fight off the dog and went back inside the house. Deputies fired “several less-lethal projectiles to gain compliance” before the suspect surrendered, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

He was treated at a local hospital and later taken into custody on $50,000 bail.

