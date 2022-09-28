Charges filed in Healdsburg indecent exposure arrest

Charges have been filed against a man who was accused of masturbating in public and threatening a Healdsburg police officer on Sunday night.

Christopher Shawn Carter was charged Tuesday with indecent exposure, vandalism, making threats, resisting arrest and obstruction, according to Sonoma County Superior Court records.

He was ordered jailed in lieu of $100,000 bail and is scheduled to enter a plea on Oct. 5.

Healdsburg police described Carter as a 44-year-old transient from Oregon.

He was arrested after police were notified around 6:20 p.m. Sunday that a man was masturbating in public outside a business in the 100 block of Healdsburg Avenue.

An officer arrested Carter on suspicion of indecent exposure and put him in a patrol car.

Carter then began kicking the interior of the vehicle and knocked out the partition between the front and back seats, according to the Healdsburg Police Department.

He “proceeded to spit on the transporting officer, as well as berating him with profanities and threatening to kill him,” police wrote in a Facebook post about the incident.

The officer took Carter to the Sonoma County jail, where he was booked.

Court records show Carter is being represented by the Sonoma County Public Defenders Office.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi