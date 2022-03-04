Charges filed in Monte Rio killing that led to manhunt

Charges were filed Thursday against a 32-year-old man accused of fatally shooting his father in Monte Rio before leading authorities on an hours-long manhunt Tuesday.

Francisco Gonzalez is charged with one count each of murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of concealing a dagger, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

He could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted on at least the murder charge, the prosecution said.

Francisco Gonzalez is charged in the death of his father, Rufino Gonzalez, 72.

The elder Gonzalez was pronounced dead after deputies, responding to reports of gunfire on Willow Road Tuesday morning, found him in a grassy area where the road ends and meets a wooded area. He’d been shot at least once.

The defendant was arraigned Thursday afternoon in Sonoma County Superior Court, where Judge Troye Shaffer ordered that he remain in custody without bail at the Sonoma County Jail in Santa Rosa.

Gonzalez attended the brief hearing via Zoom and was silent while an attorney with the Sonoma County Public Defender’s Office was appointed to represent him.

The matter will return to court March 10, when Gonzalez is expected to enter a plea. In addition, his bail may be discussed.

Francisco Gonzalez has at least two prior convictions.

He has a 2017 conviction for possessing an assault rifle in Solano County.

In April 2020, Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies arrested him just south of Santa Rosa on similar allegations, and court proceedings were suspended while his mental competency was evaluated.

Proceedings resumed in December 2020 after Gonzalez was found competent, and he was convicted a month later of possessing an assault weapon.

He was sentenced to two years in prison on Feb. 16, 2021, but received 629 days of credit for time served and good behavior. He was on “mandatory supervision for the remaining 101 days” of his sentencing, according to court records.

Residents in the area Tuesday told The Press Democrat that Rufino Gonzalez lived on Willow Road but his son most recently lived in the woods, where he set up camps and even found a home in a tree stump.

On Tuesday, Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies were tending to the elder Gonzalez when they heard more gunshots and issued an order for residents to shelter in place.

Multiple law enforcement agencies converged on the surrounding residential area and a wooded region along the southern edge of the Russian River in their search for the suspected shooter.

The Sheriff’s Office publicly identified Francisco Gonzalez as a suspect, and he was located about 4 p.m. Tuesday after a resident spotted him west of Graton.

Authorities haven’t specified how he got there, and Sonoma County sheriff’s spokesman Juan Valencia said on Thursday that additional information wouldn’t be released.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi.