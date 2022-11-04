Charges filed in Santa Rosa double shooting

Charges were filed Friday in a Santa Rosa double shooting that led to two arrests and left a pair of victims in critical condition.

Marcell Battiest, 28, is charged with two counts each of attempted murder, attempted robbery and assault with a semiautomatic rifle, according to a criminal complaint filed in Sonoma County Superior Court in Santa Rosa.

He’s also charged with one count each of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or vehicle, discharging a firearm in a negligent manner and being prohibited from accessing firearms.

Valerie Saenz, 25, is charged with two counts each of attempted robbery and assault with a semiautomatic rifle plus one count of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or vehicle.

Both were scheduled to make their first appearances in court Friday. It was not immediately clear if they had attorneys.

Battiest remains in custody in lieu of $2.5 million bail and Saenz’s bail is set at $1 million.

The suspects were arrested about 3 p.m. Wednesday during a traffic stop at near West Steele and Coffey lanes, according to Santa Rosa police.

They’re linked to a possibly drug-related shooting that occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Oct. 28, near the 4600 block of Quigg Drive, off Mission Boulevard, police said.

Both victims were Sonoma County men in their early 30s, Santa Rosa police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said Thursday.

They were each hit at least twice. One was shot in his neck and torso and the other was hit in his upper back and near his jawline.

The shooting took place during a meeting between the parties but investigators are trying to identify an exact motive.

