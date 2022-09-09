Charges filed in Santa Rosa DUI hit-and-run involving injured motorcyclist

Charges were filed Friday in a Santa Rosa hit-and-run collision that left a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries Tuesday evening.

Charles Allen Bernhardy, 37, of Santa Rosa, is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and hit-and-run causing injury or death, both felonies, according to a complaint filed in Sonoma County Superior Court.

He’s also charged with one misdemeanor count of hit-and-run causing damage.

Court records show Bernhardy has a history of arrests and convictions, including a previous DUI sentence in April 2018.

He’s in custody in lieu of $750,000 bail at the Sonoma County jail and a bail hearing is scheduled for Sept. 22.

Santa Rosa police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said the victim, a 23-year-old from Santa Rosa, remained in critical condition Friday and his injuries were still considered life threatening.

Police said the motorcyclist was unconscious when officers found him just before 9 p.m. Tuesday on Fountaingrove Parkway, east of Sedgemoore Drive.

Investigators suspect Bernhardy was heading west on Fountaingrove when he struck the victim from behind and forced him off the motorcycle, which got lodged under the defendant’s Chevrolet Silverado.

Bernhardy continued driving and struck a Honda Accord as its driver turned right onto Sedgemoore, police said. The Honda sustained minor damage.

The TM Racing 450FI motorcycle was dragged by the Silverado about 2 miles before it came loose in a center median near Nagasawa Park.

According to police, the suspect drove onto the median and hit a tree and pole before driving west in the eastbound lanes. He drove back onto the median and returned to the westbound lanes.

Police found the abandoned pickup truck at Fountaingrove Parkway and Mendocino Avenue and used it to identify its registered owner.

Bernhardy wasn’t home when officers went there Tuesday night. They returned to the home on Benicia Drive at about 8:40 a.m. Wednesday. He suffered from a moderate injury to his left ankle, Mahurin said earlier this week, which investigators believe was a result of the collision.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi