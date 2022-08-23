Charges filed in Santa Rosa hash oil explosion

Charges have been filed against a Santa Rosa man who officials say caused his house to explode Sunday night as he attempted to illegally extract butane hash oil from marijuana.

Cameron Lenzini, 22, appeared Monday in Sonoma County Superior Court. He is charged with four felonies: two counts of child endangerment and one count each of manufacturing a controlled substance and causing a fire at an inhabited building.

The child endangerment charges relate to his two sisters, ages 7 and 12, who authorities said were home at the time of the explosion, which took place on Russell Avenue at Home Road. No major injuries were reported, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Christopher Honigsberg set Lenzini’s bail at $150,000.

Noting Lenzini has no prior convictions, Honigsberg considered a lower bail and asked where the Santa Rosa man would live as he awaited trial.

Lenzini told the judge he would live with family, including other young relatives. But Honigsberg said that would be inappropriate since he’s charged with child endangerment.

The matter is expected to be revisited during Lenzini’s next hearing, Aug. 30, when he is scheduled to enter a plea.

Hash oil, also known as honey oil, has a high concentration of THC, which makes it much more potent than regular marijuana.

Butane is used to extract the concentrated oil from marijuana leaves. The process can cause a room to fill with flammable, highly explosive gas.

Just before 10 p.m. Sunday, dispatchers received multiple 911 calls regarding an explosion at the Russell Avenue home.

Its garage door had been “blown open” and a fire was visible inside, according to the Police Department.

Four adults and two children had evacuated and Santa Rosa firefighters put out the blaze.

The home, which has been deemed uninhabitable, appeared to be empty Tuesday afternoon.

All was calm on the street Tuesday. Area residents could only recall hearing Sunday night’s rattling explosion before authorities converged on the damaged property.

“The ground shook, then it was chaos,” one resident, who declined to give her name, said Tuesday afternoon. “Basically felt like an earthquake happened.”

Press Democrat reporter Alana Minkler contributed to this story

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi