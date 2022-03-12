Charges filed in Santa Rosa stabbing preceding K-9 dragging

Charges were filed Friday against a Santa Rosa transient suspected of stabbing a man prior to a failed carjacking that left a police K-9 injured Wednesday afternoon.

Stephen Fink is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon, resisting officers with threats and harming a police dog, according to Sonoma County Superior Court records.

The 50-year-old also faces enhancements due to prior convictions dating back to 1990. They include felony convictions of battery on a custodial officer in 2017; inflicting corporal injury in 2008; drug possession in 2005 and stalking in 2002.

Fink was arraigned Friday and is scheduled to return to court March 30 to enter a plea. He’s represented by the Sonoma County Public Defender office, and an attorney could not be immediately reached for comment Friday afternoon.

Jail records show Fink is in custody at the Sonoma County jail in lieu of $150,000 bail.

According to Santa Rosa police, Fink used a box cutter to attack another transient man Wednesday afternoon outside Motel 6 on Cleveland Avenue.

The 56-year-old victim was attacked unprovoked and suffered serious injuries that were not life threatening, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

Fink is suspected of fleeing when approached by officers at the scene then attempting to carjack a Honda Civic on northbound Cleveland.

Officers deployed a K-9 to prevent the suspect from harming the driver and the dog, Ace, bit one of the suspect’s legs. The driver accelerated in order to escape and dragged Fink and Ace about 200 feet before Fink let go of the car door, according to police.

Fink is also suspected of punching and kicking responding officers, including Ace, as well as spitting on them and trying to bite them before being arrested.

Officials took Ace to a local veterinarian hospital where he was treated for lacerations to his paws before being sent home.

On Friday, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said Ace did not sustain long-term injuries, though he may be off work for another week.

“He is doing good,” Mahurin said.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi.