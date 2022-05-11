Charges filed in Santa Rosa Taco Bell drive-thru shooting

A Santa Rosa man has been charged with a dozen offenses following a shooting that injured another customer at a local Taco Bell drive-thru last week.

Charges filed Tuesday against Brad Adams included one count of attempted murder and two counts each of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or vehicle and assault with a semiautomatic firearm, according to Sonoma County Superior Court records.

The 27-year-old was arraigned Tuesday and is scheduled to enter a plea on Thursday. Records show he’s being represented by a public defender.

Adams, who was arrested May 5 at a relative’s home in Brisbane, is being detained at the Sonoma County jail without bail.

He’s suspected of shooting another Taco Bell customer at Mendocino and Elliott avenues around midnight May 4.

Adams was in the drive-thru when he started to argue, for unknown reasons, with the victim who was in a vehicle behind him, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

The two did not know each other.

Investigators say Adams parked his Ford F-150 after getting his food, walked toward the victim and fired several rounds at the man, who was struck in his arm.

The victim called authorities and was treated at a local hospital.

Adams fled and police later found his abandoned pickup truck north of the scene in the Mendocino Marketplace parking lot, police said. A handgun was inside the vehicle.

Later that day, a SWAT team surrounded Adams’ Santa Rosa home in the 2100 block of Humboldt Street in hopes of taking him into custody, but he wasn’t there, police said

Authorities previously converged on the home in April 2018 when Adams was the subject of a probation search. He locked himself and two dogs inside a bedroom for 40 minutes before surrendering to authorities, police said.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi