Charles ‘Chuck’ Kracker, Sonoma County soil and truck business owner, remembered as patient, gentle

Charles ‘Chuck’ Kracker, former owner of Soil’s Plus and Kracker Transportation, was remembered by family as an accomplished self-made business man who had an intimidating presence, towering above most people at 6’4,“ but was in actuality a gentle and patient soul.

Kracker died Aug. 4 at age 65 from complications during a surgical procedure that was meant to repair heart bypass surgery.

Born in Ohio, he and his parents moved to Sonoma County in 1960 when he was 3-years-old, said his daughters Rebecca and Janet Kracker.

Charles “Chuck” Kracker in one of his first freight trucks. (Rebecca Kracker)

After graduating from Santa Rosa High School in 1975, he bought his first freight truck and began his own business, Kracker Company Inc., hauling hay, lumber and grapes from Northern California. In 1999 he began, under the name Kracker Transportation, hauling mail, seasonal products, case goods, spirits, general merchandise, lumber and grapes for Vino Farms on the West Coast.

Ten years later, he opened Soils Plus, a landscaping and soil mixture company in Sonoma, which he later sold to Soiland.

“He was the most patient human I think on the face of the planet,” said Rebecca Kracker, 25. “And I think everyone would tell you he had a mind for business.”

Seated at his old desk during an interview with a Press Democrat reporter, she described sitting among his “incredible” ideas, including sketches of trailer designs he wanted to implement and ideas for redesigning their farm.

Charles “Chuck” Kracker with his wife of 24 years, Lynn Kracker, in April, 1992. (Rebecca Kracker)

In 1992, he married Lynn Yolo, and they were together for 24 years until she died.

Kracker was also a huge supporter of youth entering agricultural fields of study or vocational and skilled labor jobs, said his 26-year-old daughter Janet Kracker. He wanted to start internships at their company before he died.

Charles “Chuck” Kracker with his daughter Janet Kracker at the Sonoma County Fair several years ago when he volunteered as a ringman showing youth exhibitors where the judge wants them to go. (Rebecca Kracker)

“He was really big on giving kids as many opportunities to find their path in life through livestock or having them come work at the office,” Rebecca Kracker said. “He was a big advocate for that sort of thing where kids don’t necessarily have to go to college if school didn’t suit them but maybe being a mechanic did.”

Janet Kracker said their father always supported children, including his daughters, participating in 4-H and the Future Farmers of America programs.

Their father would help youth by selling and buying their show animals at the Sonoma County Fair market auctions. Or he would provided them with a place to keep their animals at their farm.

He did anything "to make sure agriculture did not go unnoticed in our county,” Janet Kracker said.

Aside from business and helping youth enter agricultural and skilled trades, he enjoyed reading books (history books were his favorite) watching “corny” movies, and barbecuing, Rebecca Kracker said.

Kracker turned the former shop where he started his trucking company into a “barbecue barn,” Rebecca said. He would sit out there and read or doodle all day while he was smoking meats or trying out new recipes.

Kracker absolutely loved peace and tranquillity, his daughters said. Most of the time, he was quiet and reserved, Rebecca said.

“But when he got behind a boat wheel or in a semi truck, he really lit up and he enjoyed traveling and driving all over,” she said.

He had hoped to travel all over the U.S. as he did when he was younger.

At his celebration of life Sunday, everyone said he was like the big brother that they never had or knew they needed. Many were surprised to learn he was younger than them, she said.

What made Kracker stand out as both an employer and a father was his compassion and patience, his daughters said.

“He was incredibly ambitious and everyone could see that with what he did with his life,” said Janet. “He treated his employees with a lot compassion and gave them many, many chances. That was certainly special about him.”

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lynn, and his parents, Ralph and Avie Kracker. He is survived by his daughters, Rebecca and Janet Kracker, partner and lifelong friend Annette O'Kelley, sister Lori Linde, mother-in-law Janet Daveiro, brother-in-law Duke Yolo and sister-in-law Rachel Houser, along with many nieces and nephews.

Charles “Chuck” Kracker in July 2022. (Rebecca Kracker)

His daughters are creating a scholarship in his name through the Santa Rosa High School Foundation to support youth interested in a technical career.

