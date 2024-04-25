A fundraising celebration of Charmian Kittredge London April 21 at B.R. Cohn Winery in Glen Ellen included rarely seen items from her personal collection, locally sourced food, fashion and live music.

About 150 people attended the second annual Charmian’s Spring Fling luncheon honoring the woman who was married to author Jack London for 11 years until his death in 1916.

The event was presented by Jack London State Historic Park partner organization Charmian’s Circle and raised money for the park’s education programs, according to Charmian’s Circle Co-Chair Diana Bugg.

Organizers were unable to share the total amount raised by press time. Tickets were $175.

Under sunny skies, the luncheon featured chicken and assorted salads catered by Sonoma County’s Park Avenue Catering and paired with wines by B.R. Cohn and Sonoma’s Viansa Winery.

Sonoma all-female trio Shameless performed a blend of bluegrass and folk music.

The afternoon included a fashion show featuring local mother-child models dressed in outfits donated by downtown Sonoma retailers Bossa Nova, Half-Pint, The Loop and Perle. The stores also donated gift certificates that were raffled off. Raffle tickets were $10.

As part of a pop-up museum, park volunteers brought out London’s fencing gear and some of her clothes not normally on public display for guests to see.

Sonoma County poet and London biographer Iris Dunkle spoke about London’s life and Charmian’s Circle member Lyne Lancaster dressed in period dress to portray London during a talk that touched on her work as a writer, businesswoman, pianist, equestrian and traveler.

Formed in 2016, Charmian’s Circle promotes London’s legacy and raises money to enhance the nonprofit Jack London Park Partners’ writing and environmental education programs for Sonoma Valley students.

For more, go to jacklondonpark.com/charmed-circle.