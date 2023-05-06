County officials are advising consumers to double-check their sales receipts after more than a third of Sonoma County retailers and grocery stores failed price accuracy inspections in the last year.

The Sonoma County Department of Agriculture Weights and Measures division conducted inspections at 648 local grocery stores between March 2022 and April 2023, of which 36%, or 232, received notices of violation for charging prices other than what were posted.

That represented a 10% increase in inaccurate receipts from the prior year, the county said in a news release Friday afternoon.

“In Sonoma County and throughout California, it is illegal for a retailer to charge a price higher than what is posted, advertised, or presented as the true price offered for sale,” Sonoma County Agricultural Commissioner Andrew Smith said in a statement.

A total of 170 of the 232 retailers continued to operate out of compliance after a second round of inspections, county officials said. Those businesses received an administrative penalty.

The inspections found 971 items had been overcharged, which resulted in administrative penalties totaling $102,000.

The county’s Weights and Measures division conducts annual price accuracy inspections on all automated point of sale stations in the county.

“Customers rely on accurate prices so they can make good decisions on how to spend their money,” Smith said. “Thanks to the county’s price verification program, businesses are being held accountable.”

Department officials said local retailers have struggled to keep up with accurate pricing due to high staff turnover amid the pandemic and rising inflation.

The Consumer Price Index — which measures the average change in costs of consumer goods — for food purchased at local grocers increased 6.5% from December 2020 to December 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Beef, poultry, fish, seafood, eggs, fats and oils, fresh fruits were among the items that saw the greatest increases in price.

Increasing food prices are predicted to continue throughout the year, according to the county.

