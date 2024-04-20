A checkpoint in Santa Rosa netted four arrests of people suspected of driving under the influence, police said Saturday.

The Friday night checkpoint was staged from 8 p.m. to midnight on Santa Rosa Avenue at Barham Avenue. Police said in a news release that 1,231 vehicles were contacted and nine drivers were evaluated for driving under the influence.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.7131359560669&lat=38.42728937860297&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Twenty two drivers were cited for operating a vehicle without a license, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Joshua Medeiros said in the news release.

Three drivers were cited for operating a vehicle with a license that had been suspended or revoked. One driver was arrested for having misdemeanor warrants. And one driver was arrested for being in violation of felony probation and drug possession, Medeiros said.

The checkpoint was paid for by a grant from the state’s Office of Traffic Safety.

