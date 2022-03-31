Cheech Marin to visit Mercy Wellness in Santa Rosa, Cotati

Cheech Marin, a marijuana entrepreneur and one half of the comedy duo Cheech & Chong, is coming to Sonoma County next week for appearances at two cannabis stores.

Marin will visit Mercy Wellness locations in Santa Rosa and Cotati on April 9.

The “meet n greet” event is free and will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Santa Rosa location and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Cotati.

Attendees must be at least 21 years of age, or 18 and older with a medical marijuana card.

A purchase is not necessary to meet Marin.

Marin will be answering fans’ questions and showcasing his marijuana products, called Cheech’s Stash.

Cheech’s Stash offers pre-rolls, eighths, and half ounces of his proprietary strains, as well as kief-infused Kieferito and all-natural edibles in flavors such as mango, guava, and horchata, according to the company’s website.

“People are really excited,” said Mercy Wellness Marketing Director Chris Myers.

Marin rose to international fame in the 1970s in part thanks to his cult classic movie “Up in Smoke,” about a pair of stoners, with Tommy Chong.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/zpvv81988v0">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Marin’s visit comes a few months after Chong’s visit to Mercy Wellness in December, which Myers said was very popular.

Cheech aims to go “even bigger,” said Myers. Myers suggested fans “come early and expect a line.” Also, don’t forget to bring some merchandise for Marin to sign.

The Santa Rosa location is at 900 Santa Rosa Ave. The Cotati location is at 7950 Redwood Drive, #8.

For more information, visit mercywellness.com.