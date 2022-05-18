Chefs Cycle: Culinary community bikes to end childhood hunger

Chefs and other culinary figures traded their chefs hats for cycling shorts and helmets as they stepped away from their kitchens and onto their bikes as part of a two-day ride across Sonoma County benefiting the nonprofit No Kid Hungry.

The 90 participants of Chefs Cycle met early Tuesday morning at Flamingo Resort in Santa Rosa to begin their 100-mile daily bicycle trek, totaling 200 miles across two days.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Tuesday marked the sixth year of the fundraising event. And Chefs Cycle had raised over $783,000 by Tuesday afternoon — though the fundraiser doesn’t end until Wednesday — far surpassing their initial fundraising goal of $500,000 for this year.

Since their first event in 2014, Chefs Cycle has raised more than $8 million to help end childhood hunger in the U.S., according to Adele Nelson, director of Chefs Cycle.

“Us chefs, we always want to feed everybody,” said Lee Gottheimer, a chef at Alisal Ranch in Solvang. Growing up in a low-income family, it feels like “paying it forward,” he said. Plus, he loves cycling.

With the event bringing in renowned chefs from across the country, some which he had previously only ever seen on TV, “it's almost like riding and hanging out with your heroes,” Gottheimer said.

“Meanwhile, you're doing it for a good thing.”

Chuck Scofield, executive vice president of the nonprofit Share Our Strength, which runs the No Kid Hungry campaign, clapped and cheered for riders Tuesday crossing the finish line.

Scofield said the approximately $800,000 is going to help tremendously with their organization’s goal and will go toward programs such as free school meals, grants, advocacy work and more.

People in the culinary industry, which has been the backbone of their organization’s support, “are some of the most generous people I've ever met in my life,” Scofield said.

The camaraderie, charitable impact and positive health outcomes are what have fostered a community of culinary members who return to ride every year, Nelson said.

And Sonoma County has been the perfect place to host their event, because “the terrain is varied enough to be challenging and the views epic enough to be jaw dropping,” she said. Several local wineries, businesses and restaurants have also helped sponsor and cater the event.

One of them is The American Grilled Cheese Kitchen, an award-winning sandwich shop based in San Francisco.

Nick Pollak, its former CEO, said he first participated in the event in 2016 when he heard of the event from some fellow chefs. He loved cycling, but more than anything he felt inspired to help kids in need.

“It's not a place where all of us can just serve food to people who pay for it,” Pollak said. “Some people can't even afford to put food in their own homes, let alone go to a restaurant.”

Wiping sweat off their brows on the road instead of in the kitchen, participants of all skill levels used their culinary connections to raise funds.

One of them, John Naab, a cellar foreman at a Napa winery, Matthiasson Winery, said it’s his sixth year participating ― he loves the views and connecting with people every time, but he also loves giving to a larger issue.

“Childhood hunger is a solvable problem,” Naab said. “I personally don’t have any kids, so it's kind of my way of giving back for people that do.”

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.