Chefs Mario Batali, Joe Bastianich to pay $600,000 settlement in workplace sexual harassment case

NEW YORK — An investigation into the once-towering Manhattan restaurant business built by chef Mario Batali and former partner Joe Bastianich revealed a sexualized culture so rife with harassment and retaliation that it violated state and city human rights laws, New York state Attorney General Letitia James announced Friday.

As part of a settlement brokered by James’ office, the two men and Pasta Resources, the company formerly known as the Batali & Bastianich Hospitality Group, will pay $600,000 to at least 20 women and men who were sexually harassed while they worked at the Manhattan restaurants Babbo, Lupa or Del Posto, which until it closed permanently in April was the crown jewel among the men’s holdings.

The investigation detailed a misogynistic culture where women regularly endured sexual comments, groping and kisses against their will.

Women were passed over for premier promotions in the dining room and told that “girls” couldn’t be table captains, the investigation showed. Complaints to managers were downplayed or dismissed.

“Batali and Bastianich permitted an intolerable work environment and allowed shameful behavior that is inappropriate in any setting,” James said. “Celebrity and fame does not absolve someone from following the law.”

Batali, reached via text message, said he would not comment on the settlement.

“The past few years have truly been a transformative period,” Bastianich said in a statement sent to The New York Times. “Including the pandemic, there have been a lot of lessons learned over the past 3 1/2 years, and it has given us an opportunity to redefine our business and the culture we want to foster within our restaurants, emerging as the company we want to be.”

James began her investigation in 2017. By the end of the year, Batali had been fired from the ABC cooking and talk show “The Chew” and stepped back from the restaurants he owned with Bastianich. In 2019, Bastianich and his sister, Tanya Bastianich Manuali, purchased all of Batali’s shares in a number of jointly owned restaurants.

In addition to the payments, the settlement requires an overhaul of sexual harassment training and procedures at Bastianich’s restaurants and any that he or Batali might have majority ownership in during the next three years.

Batali is still facing at least two lawsuits and a potential criminal trial.