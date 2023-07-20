Chelsea Clinton, vice chair of the Clinton Foundation and former first daughter, will visit Napa County on Thursday afternoon to tout the foundation’s early literacy initiative and its collaboration with state agencies.

The collaboration — which began in 2019 and includes public agencies in Napa, San Joaquin and Riverside counties — is “part of a statewide effort to bring language-rich opportunities for learning into unconventional spaces,” according to a news release from the Napa County Health and Human Services Agency.

Part of that involves transforming the places families visit into “learning environments,” according to the foundation’s initiative, Too Small to Fail.

For example, Napa’s Self Sufficiency Services Division has been “transformed into an engaging and playful learning space for kids to enhance their language and reading skills,” the release said.

Clinton, the daughter of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton, will visit the Napa County health agency for about an hour.

Research gathered from throughout the program’s pilot is slated to be released during her appearance.

The report is said to have found that children are engaging in more reading and playful learning as a result of the transformed spaces, the release said.

There also will be an announcement regarding the project’s second phase.

“Whether at the pediatrician's office or the playground, Too Small to Fail aims to make small moments big by creating opportunities for meaningful interactions anytime, anywhere,” the news release said.

You can reach Staff Writer Edward Booth at 707-521-5281 or edward.booth@pressdemocrat.com.