Chevron station lowers price as experts predict relief at pumps

A Santa Rosa gas station lowered its price by 40 cents this week, days after it advertised the city’s highest price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel.

The Chevron station at Mendocino Avenue and Steel Lane is now selling fuel for $5.99 per gallon — down from the $6.39 price that it had previously posted since March 8.

GasBuddy.com, which tracks daily fuel prices, previously identified the Chevron as the most expensive gas station in Sonoma County. But on Wednesday, it no longer stood out on the website’s price listings.

“It’s a good thing, man,” manager Jose Chavez said Wednesday. “It’s been hard because people were always complaining that our prices are high.“

He said the station’s price drop is in line with pricing trends affecting other parts of the city.

Price changes at each Santa Rosa gas station couldn’t be immediately confirmed Wednesday, but Chevron’s reduction at least falls in line with a national downward trend that experts say is on the horizon.

The price of oil on Wednesday was just under $100 a barrel. It had previously gone as high as $130 a barrel at the onset of Russia’s incursion into Ukraine, which is considered the direct cause of this month’s gas crisis.

Russia is the world’s second-largest crude oil exporter behind Saudi Arabia and its supply has been affected by the Eastern European crisis.

Oil is considered the main factor in the cost of gasoline and experts say the latest trend could indicate a coming reduction in the cost of driving.

“While the decrease could be short-lived, it is nonetheless a well-needed break from the large surge in gas prices we’ve experienced over the last few weeks,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a statement.

The national average price for a gallon of gas went from $4.32 on Tuesday to $4.30 on Wednesday, according to the American Automobile Association.

Santa Rosa’s average price for a gallon of gas was $5.84 on Wednesday. That’s on par with Tuesday’s average.

In a tweet Wednesday, President Joe Biden criticized the oil industry for benefiting from the latest crisis.

“Oil prices are decreasing, gas prices should too,“ Biden tweeted. “Last time oil was $96 a barrel, gas was $3.62 a gallon. Now it's $4.31. Oil and gas companies shouldn't pad their profits at the expense of hardworking Americans.“

Less-expensive gas stations in the North Bay bottomed out at about $4.45 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com. That’s still about 35 cents above the lowest prices from nearly two weeks ago.

Customers swarmed the Santa Rosa Costco Wednesday to purchase fuel at that relatively low cost of $5.45 and several said they were fine with the wait.

“This is just my big errand for the day,” Rohnert Park resident Kara Lopez said as she waited in line at Costco. “I’m not doing much else since I need to save money on driving.”

