Four months after a judge rejected their plea deal, three defendants in one of the biggest fraud cases tied to the post-wildfire rebuilding in Sonoma County were convicted Tuesday after accepting responsibility for defrauding victims of the 2017 Tubbs Fire.

Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Troye Shaffer convicted and sentenced Salvador Chiaramonte, his wife Pamela and their daughter, Amy Perry, on multiple counts related to their broken promises to rebuild homes.

Salvador Chiaramonte received the heftiest sentence after he pleaded guilty to 13 felony counts of diverting funds and one felony count of elder abuse in the case. He was placed into handcuffs and will serve a six-year sentence, but only half of it will be in prison. The rest will be under supervised release.

Perry pleaded guilty to one felony count of diverting funds and was sentenced to 180 days in a work-release program. Her sentence will include three consecutive weekends in custody beginning March 17.

Pamela Chiaramonte was sentenced to 60 days of work release after she pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of diversion of funds.

Salvador Chiaramonte made a brief statement during Tuesday’s hearing, but spoke quietly and could barely be heard. His daughter was more clear.

“I’m so very sorry,” Perry told the judge and six victims who were present at the hearing.

Tuesday’s conviction and sentencing by Shaffer was the most significant step toward closure in this case, which arose from the 36,807-acre blaze that wiped out 5,643 structures and killed 22 people.

The family accepted a plea deal with prosecutors last summer and were prepared to be convicted Oct. 24, but Shaffer shot down the agreement. A defense attorney read a statement on behalf of the defendants and it was evident the Chiaramontes blamed others for their inability to restore homes, the judge said.

Things were different Tuesday.

“He knows where he fell short and is taking responsibility for his mistake,” Salvador Chiaramonte’s attorney, Ron Irwin, said following Tuesday’s hearing.

The Chiaramontes were charged with dozens of offenses including grand theft, diversion of funds, theft from elders and making false pretenses.

The former building contractors had been accused of bilking customers and failing to do the work they’d been contracted to do for people who’d gone to them to rebuild their homes, which had been destroyed by the fire

Defense attorneys claimed the family’s business, Chiaramonte Construction & Plumbing, was run legitimately and their intentions were good, but they got in over their heads with the amount of work that needed to be done.

The Press Democrat first reported in 2019 that the victims said they’d paid for work that was shoddily performed or not done at all. They alleged that the contractors missed deadlines, broke promises on construction start dates and let rebuilds drag on with no progress.

The California Contractors State License Board launched an investigation into Chiaramonte Construction in 2019 and later suspended its license for failure to maintain workers’ compensation coverage.

The company was dissolved and, in April 2020, the Chiaramontes filed for personal bankruptcy protection from creditors.

Criminal charges were filed against the Chiaramontes and Perry in July 2020.

