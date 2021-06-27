Chicken, community served at adapted Fourth of July barbecue

Through barbecue chicken, brief greetings and many smiles, Penngrove residents and volunteers came together Saturday to give back to the community.

The Penngrove Social Firemen held a drive-thru barbecue event to raise funds for maintaining their community clubhouse venue and Penngrove Park, where the drive-thru event was held.

The two facilities are integral community gathering spots in the Penngrove area, said Kim Hanson, secretary of the board directors for Petaluma Social Firemen.

“There's generations of people that have come to rent the clubhouse either for weddings, birthday parties, graduations,” Hanson said.

“The park is open to the public, and there's picnic tables and barbecues and people can have their little gatherings there,” she added.

Over 200 tickets were sold ahead of the event, which offered freshly barbecued chicken, beans, macaroni salad and bread, all made by the Penngrove Social Firemen’s volunteer cooks.

Typically, the community would celebrate this time of year with the decades-old Penngrove Fourth of July parade and the barbecue held after, often with thousands of hungry mouths to feed.

The in-person group celebrations were all canceled last year after the onset of the pandemic.

Hanson says this event will be in lieu of the parade — although Sonoma County has mostly reopened, parade organizers did not have enough time to get necessary permits to hold the parade.

Next year, the Penngrove parade, which usually is a huge source of donations and fundraising for the nonprofit will be back in time for Independence Day.

“We're losing a lot still but we're trying to keep the tradition going,” Hanson said.

“We appreciate everybody participating in our events that we still have,” she added. “We couldn't make it without them.”