Sometime this year, an initiative aiming to curtail factory farming will appear on local ballots. Its authors frame it as a ban on cruel and unsanitary industrial farms. The local agricultural industry calls it a backdoor attack on the consumption of meat.

The ballot measure, which would be the first of its kind in any American county, raises huge questions relating to financial cost, regulation and Sonoma County’s appetite for animal flesh. The Board of Supervisors will listen to presentations from department heads on the potential economic fallout Tuesday.

For now, the two sides are at odds over a seemingly simple question: How many Sonoma County farms would be directly affected if the measure passes?

Six months ago, Sonoma County Farm Bureau Executive Director Dayna Ghirardelli said on KRSH Radio’s “From Farm to Table” show that it would affect “most of our local dairy and poultry operations.”

In a Los Angeles Times story published April 4, unidentified “farm interests” said it would “threaten hundreds of family and multigenerational farms, while immediately shuttering about 60.”

In an Oct. 25 “Close to Home” column in the Petaluma Argus-Courier, John Burns — that newspaper’s former publisher — quoted Ghirardelli as saying the law would effectively close “99% of Sonoma County dairies and all county poultry operations.”

The organizers who led the petition drive that ultimately succeeded in getting the initiative on the ballot have, for some time, disputed those estimates.

“My frustration is not just with the Farm Bureau being all over the place with numbers and citing no sources, but with the lack of oversight on the part of the government,” said Lewis Bernier, a member of the Coalition to End Factory Farming. “Part of what the ballot measure would do is force the county to account for them.”

Bernier and the coalition — a collective of animal rights supporters, environmentalists and small farmers — have attempted to do that. The organization recently posted a list of the 21 Sonoma County farms they believe qualify as concentrated animal feeding operations (or CAFOs), the category of facilities that would have to be eliminated or pared down if voters pass the ordinance.

Ghirardelli, the Farm Bureau chief, declined to offer a counter-estimate this time around.

“Honestly, based on the impacts of this potential ordinance, it doesn’t matter,” she said. “One is too many. And their numbers have changed over the course of a couple months. At the end of the day, this will force family farms out of business. Food costs increased, higher traffic. And the loss of jobs would be a big deal.”

Others associated with the local ag industry questioned where the activists are getting their data, and warn that it will be difficult to calculate the number of animals on every farm in the county, along with analyzing the other conditions that define an operation as a CAFO.

In coming up with a “factory farm” definition for the ordinance, the animal rights coalition borrowed wording directly from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which uses the CAFO designation in monitoring water quality. That definition can be a bit mystifying to the uninitiated.

An “animal feeding operation” is a plot of land where animals are “stabled or confined and fed or maintained for a total of 45 days or more in any 12-month period, and crops, vegetation, forage growth or post-harvest residues are not sustained in the normal growing season over any portion” of the property.

An AFO becomes a CAFO when it exceeds a certain size, depending on type of animal. But a “medium-scale” farm also could fit the definition if it discharges manure directly into surface water, either through a pipe or ditch or via direct contact by the animals.

Some of the alarm on the part of farmers has to do with the mid-sized facilities. If it’s discharging waste in that way, a dairy with only 200 head of cattle, or an egg farm with just 9,000 hens, could be out of compliance.

The animal rights coalition insists that’s a red herring.

Any livestock or poultry operation discharging waste into surface water is required to obtain a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit from the EPA. The regulatory agency has a searchable database on its website, and no agricultural facilities in Sonoma County currently have one of those permits.

In fact, only one animal feeding facility in all of California has an active pollution discharge permit: the Santa Anita Park racetrack in Los Angeles County, which was forced to obtain a permit as a penalty for environmental violations.