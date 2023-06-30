Child care tax measure campaign relaunches in Sonoma County

Organizers behind a local campaign for a proposed tax measure to support child care resources are now aiming for the November 2024 ballot in Sonoma County, nearly a year after a batch of bad signatures derailed efforts to qualify in 2022.

The Our Kids Our Future campaign is proposing a quarter-cent sales tax to support pay for child care employees, expansion of the local child care network, pediatric screening and treatment and other early childhood services.

The campaign official launched its renewed bid Wednesday and began collecting signatures. Our Kids Our Future must collect 19,746 signatures by Dec. 11, 2023 to qualify for the general election next year.

“It feels so good to be in this place,” said Ananda Sweet, Our Kids Our Future’s board president. “I feel we have a clear path forward.”

To collect signatures this time around, Our Kids Our Future is using a team of volunteers and has hired PCI Consultants, Inc., a nationwide petition management firm based in Los Angeles and led by Angelo Paparella.

The campaign first formed in July 2021, and what appeared to be a smooth course toward landing on the 2022 ballot was upended when the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters flagged about 2,500 signatures as problematic and likely fraudulent.

The discovery launched two lawsuits and an investigation by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office, which is still ongoing.

In October, 2022 Our Kids Our Future sued one of the contractors, Total Signers LLC, it hired to collect signatures. The campaign holds Total Signers responsible for the faulty signatures and in its suit seeks $18,232 in damages plus interest — equivalent to the shortfall of nearly 2,279 valid signatures Total Signers needed to fulfill its obligations.

That suit is still active but remains stalled in court, Sweet said.

Earlier this year, the campaign also filed a lawsuit asking the court to reopen the original signature gathering period and allow the campaign 27 days to collect voter signatures and recoup the irregular ones invalidated by the county Registrar of Voters. That request was denied.

Looking ahead, Sweet is confident in the tax measure’s chances of reaching voters on the ballot, buoyed in part by the findings of a recent annual study of kindergarten readiness in Sonoma County.

The Sonoma County Annual Ready Report, released in April, found only 22% of children overall were ready for kindergarten in Fall 2022, a decline from the 40% who were ready in 2016, the report said.

The report is produced by the Sonoma County Department of Human Services and funded by the First 5 Sonoma County Commission, a local child and family services agency that would be responsible for distributing funds raised by Our Kids Our Future’s tax measure, if passed by the required two-thirds majority.

The report also found wide disparities in school readiness among different groups of children by race and ethnicity. Among Latino students, who represent the largest share of the school population, 26% were found ready for kindergarten. Among Black and Indigenous/Native American children the readiness rate was 33%; for white children it was 42%, while for Asian students it was 50% and 58% for Pacific Islander children.

“It’s a reminder of how fragile the system is and how needed the support is for children,” Sweet said.

The campaign estimates the tax measure will raise about raise about $30 million annually.

The proposal calls for 60% of revenue to fund increasing child care access and workforce growth, and 40% would go to children’s health services. First 5, with oversight from an appointed advisory board, would administer the funds.

Our Kids Our Future entered Jan. 1, 2023 with a $33,168 cash balance, according to the latest available campaign finance filings. Those filings show the campaign received $352,850 cash donations in 2022 and spent about $319,682 that same year.

Some of the campaign’s largest donors include the Heising-Simons Action Fund, Jackson Family Enterprises, Tony Crabb, Bruce Golden, Jeanie Kahn, Marc Kahn, Michelle Mercer, Jean Schulz and Kaiser Permanente.

The campaign has retained many of its previous endorsements, including all five members of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, state Sen. Mike McGuire, state State Sen. Bill Dodd, Assemblyman Jim Wood and Reps. Jared Huffman and Mike Thompson.

Other endorsements include Assemblywoman Cecilia Aguiar-Curry and Sonoma County Superintendent of Schools Amie Carter.

