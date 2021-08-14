Child COVID-19 hospitalization rates hit record in US — but not in California. Here’s why

LOS ANGELES — Children are being newly hospitalized for COVID-19 at a record rate in the United States, with numbers surging since the beginning of July as the delta variant has overtaken the nation.

But that national boom has been driven largely by a few states, such as Florida, Texas and Georgia, and the numbers in California have been less dire.

While there has been a rebound in recent weeks in California, rates of new hospitalizations for COVID-19 among kids and teens age 17 and younger have not reached the heights as in the hardest-hit parts of the country. Nor have those rates surged as high as last winter. That’s a major difference from Florida and Texas, where daily rates of youth hospitalization for COVID-19 surpassed their wintertime peak.

California is now reporting 18 new hospitalizations a day among children and teens, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That is 10 times worse than just two months ago but still below winter levels, when there were 29 children a day being newly hospitalized with COVID-19.

The recent uptick in pediatric hospitalizations has been discouraging for doctors and troubling for parents with children younger than 12, who are not yet eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccination — especially as schools reopen their doors. The spread of the delta variant has also raised questions about whether it is causing more severe disease than earlier variants.

Public health officials have said that California has taken steps to ensure children can go back to school safely, including requiring masks in indoor school settings and regular testing for unvaccinated workers. They also believe higher-than-average levels of vaccination in the state will help protect children.

“Parents should feel reassured that case rates are still very low amongst children; serious illnesses still remains relatively rare,” said L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer. “And if we all are doing our part, we’re hopeful that schools are going to open with a lot of safety and without a lot of increased risk.”

Still, schools are reopening at a fraught moment.

Earlier this summer, there were so few children suffering from COVID-19 at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego that medical staff decided they no longer needed a special unit to isolate young patients with the virus. Only four children were admitted with the coronavirus during the month of June.

“We were all congratulating each other that COVID was gone,” said Dr. John Bradley, Division of Infectious Diseases director at Rady. “A little prematurely, it turns out.”

Earlier this week, there were four children hospitalized with COVID-19 at the San Diego hospital. That increase has been disappointing but still far below last winter, when there were three to four times as many on a typical day, Bradley said.

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles said it had 14 hospitalized patients with the coronavirus as of Thursday — triple the number in the previous week — and half of them are showing symptoms that could be related to COVID-19, according to hospital officials.

Children’s Hospital of Orange County is seeing similar trends. Earlier in the summer, there were many days where there was not a single child hospitalized with COVID-19 at the Orange hospital, but an uptick began in mid-July. As of Thursday, there were 10 children hospitalized, five of whom were in intensive care.

“Children are less likely to become severely ill with COVID compared to adults,” said Dr. Coleen Cunningham, the hospital’s senior vice president and pediatrician in chief. “However, they are not immune, and some become quite ill,” including from pneumonia and organ failure; inflammation that can lead to heart damage; and long-lasting symptoms of fatigue and headaches, a condition known as “long COVID.”

COVID-19 deaths among children remain relatively low. Out of 64,000 overall deaths from COVID-19 in California, 30 were among children. In L.A. County, six children have died from COVID-19, including two under the age of 12. Nationally, more than 400 children have died from COVID-19, according to CDC data. In comparison, 756 children died by unintentional drowning in 2019.

But “none of us would accept even a 1 in 10,000 chance of our child being killed or maimed when we could do something to reduce that risk,” said Dr. Brad Spellberg, chief medical officer for L.A. County-USC Medical Center on the Eastside, the flagship public hospital for the county.

Spellberg said that despite the overall increases in L.A. County, there were no kids hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday morning at County-USC — and only one or two children coming to the hospital daily with symptoms that could be treated at home.