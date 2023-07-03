A 5-year-old girl drowned Saturday night in the Eel River at Covelo, the Mendocino Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputies responded to an emergency call received at 8:25 p.m. that a child had been swept down the river in the area of the 34000 block on Etselt Ridge Road in Covelo, according to a notice about a coroner’s case investigation released by the Sheriff’s Office.

Fire and medical personnel were also dispatched to aid in the search the girl, the department said Sunday.

The child was located by area residents who immediately began life-saving measures, officials said.

When deputies arrived, the child had been moved to an ambulance where emergency personnel continued trying to revive her, but despite their efforts, the child died.

This case is still under investigation and further information will be released as it becomes available.

