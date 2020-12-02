Subscribe

Child killed when train hits minivan outside Fresno holiday display

ASSOCIATED PRESS
December 2, 2020, 10:38AM

FRESNO — A small child was killed when a minivan was struck by a train while a family was waiting to enter a drive-through Christmas lights display in Central California, police said.

The van with four people inside was stopped at an intersection in Fresno when it was hit by an Amtrak train Tuesday evening, police Lt. Andre Benson said.

Investigators are trying to determine how the vehicle got stuck on the tracks and whether the railroad crossing gate was operating correctly, Benson said.

The age of the deceased child was not immediately known, the Fresno Bee reported.

Two others in the minivan suffered moderate injuries, Benson said. Nobody on the train was hurt.

At the time of the crash there was a long line of cars waiting to enter Christmas Tree Lane, a popular holiday display for nearly a century. It typically has been open for the public to walk along the road to see the festive lights. This year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the attraction is limited to vehicles driving through.

