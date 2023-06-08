Child pornography charges filed against Santa Rosa convicted sex offender

A Santa Rosa man, who is a convicted sex offender, was charged Wednesday with child pornography possession following a 10-month investigation, court records show.

Jeffrey Billings, 50, appeared Thursday morning in Sonoma County Superior Court in Santa Rosa on one felony count of possession of obscene material.

He was granted pretrial release on the condition he allow investigators to search his electronic devices, which police seized from his residence in the 600 block of West Avenue.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.7289205&lat=38.4297763&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Billings was arrested after an interview at the Santa Rosa Police Department about 8:50 a.m. Tuesday on suspicion of possessing child pornography with a previous conviction requiring registration as a sex offender. He was later booked into the Sonoma County jail.

Billings was taken into custody following a tip in August 2022 that a local sex offender had lewd images of kids.

He was convicted in 2000 of having oral sex with someone under age 16 and in 1992 of molesting a child.

As of Thursday afternoon, he was no longer in custody. Court records show he is being represented by Michael Teply, a public defender.

He is set for a plea hearing June 22, according to court documents.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.