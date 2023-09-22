In the last year, more families with young children in California, including Sonoma County, have struggled to make ends meet, with some having to choose between paying for their rent or paying for child care.

Newly released data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows national poverty rates are on the rise, and in states like California, high costs for rent, taxes and medical expenses are major contributors.

In 2021, child poverty hit a historic low of 5.2%. Stimulus support during the pandemic — like the child care tax credit that provided monthly stipends for families with young children — helped keep people afloat.

Data from 2022, the most recent national data available, show child poverty more than doubled from the year before; 12.4% of U.S. children under the age of 18 fall below the poverty baseline.

In Sonoma County, “young families” — those with children under the age of 5 — are twice as likely to report being severely burdened by rent costs, according to a “State of Housing” report released by Generation Housing, a local nonprofit focused on equitable housing across the county.

Those families are also five times as likely to live in overcrowded conditions, and to move more frequently, the data shows.

“For so many years, (Sonoma County) has built one type of housing: single family housing,” said Josh Shipper, director of special initiatives at Generation Housing.

Shipper was a major contributor to the organization's report last year, which surveyed families about their living conditions in 2021.

Since 2005, the average monthly rent in Sonoma County has exceeded the median “affordability line” based on a 30% threshold, where a family allocates just under a third of their annual salary to housing costs.

“(Sonoma County) has prevented adding needed diverse density of housing that serves people at a variety of price points, family sizes, geographic locations,” he said, when speaking to the landscape of housing in the county.

In 2019, the median rent in Sonoma County was approximately $1,750, while the affordability baseline — 30% of the average monthly wages — was $1,600.

Families are considered severely cost burdened by housing when they have to spend more than 50% of their monthly income on housing costs.

Black and Latino residents are the most burdened, with 63% and 56% reporting being either moderately or severely burdened by housing, respectively.

Along with rising costs of living, inflation rates too are taking a toll as the country moves farther from the economic distress of the pandemic. With declining supplemental stimulus programs, poverty levels among children are approaching what they were pre-pandemic.

States typically determine their poverty rates based on household income.

The census data however, includes most big costs a family may face, including housing, geographic-based taxes and medical expenses. It also takes into account policy changes that have occurred in the past three years in response to the pandemic.

When these metrics were used to determine poverty levels across all 50 states, California was one of three states whose poverty levels were higher than the state’s poverty reports based solely on income.

Census officials say the cost of living differences are the biggest distinction when comparing the Census’ so-called Supplemental Poverty Measure to a state’s official poverty measure, especially in California.

Another key cost that can factor into the Census calculation is the cost of child care.

“We did find that housing and child care — two critical components of a budget — were often in high conflict with each other,” Shipper said. “So in other words, we found that about roughly one in three families with young children also reported an inability to pay for child care at least once in the last year.”

“We imagined that families had to make that choice between continuing to live and pay rent, and paying for external child care.”

The Child Care Tax Credit, a national stimulus program that provided monthly stipends to families with young children based on their ages, appeared to bridge this gap during the pandemic.

The temporary program lifted 4 million children across the country out of poverty in 2021, and fewer families reported worrying about their next meal, census data showed.

But in January 2022, the program was blocked for renewal in the U.S. Senate, and an attempt to bring the program back in early 2023 was unsuccessful.

This is not the only program created to supplement food for poor families that was eliminated.

In 2022, several policies created by the American Rescue Plan Act expired, including the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit. Many families also lost their Economic Impact Payments, which were monthly stimulus checks of up to $1,200 per adult.

In response, census data showed household income after taxes fell 8.8% from 2021 to 2022. The “dramatic difference” is likely due to these policy changes, Census officials say.

