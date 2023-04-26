Children’s Day, or el Día del Niño, is happening this Sunday — during the last weekend of April — and numerous events, featuring outdoor celebrations with games and plenty of free toys for children, are being planned in Sonoma County.

It’s a day that is widely celebrated in Mexico, going back about 100 years. For some locals, this day is about honoring their inner child, while also giving back to the children in their lives.

“We all have a child within us,” said Ellie Maldonado host of the Chiki-Bonito Festival.

Here’s some ways to celebrate the children in your life this week:

Chiki-Bonito Festival

Maldonado, founder of 92.3FM’s Bonita Radio and Podcast, will host the Chiki-Bonito Festival at Cotati's La Plaza Park, which is returning for the first time since 2019.

The all-ages event will include food, live music by Banda Desmadrosa and Ultimo Destino, as well as performances by Ballet Folklorico Paquiyollotzin of Petaluma and other young performers and small businesses.

Children can also play games, get their faces painted and win free toys during the festival which will take place from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Festival del Día del Niño at Old Courthouse Square

Another all-ages event, Festival del Día del Niño, will be held Sunday at downtown Santa Rosa’s Old Courthouse Square, 600 4th St., from noon to 8 p.m. It will be hosted by La Musikera Radio, La Maquina Radio and Oaxaca in the Wine Country.

Children can watch demonstrations by the California Highway Patrol’s K-9 unit, tour a Santa Rosa Fire Department truck and win free toys.

Sonoma County District Attorney Carla Rodriguez and representatives from the Mexican Consulate will also attend. Other county-based organizations will be present, as will food vendors.

Andy’s Unity Park

On Saturday, residents of the Moorland neighborhood will celebrate the first-ever children’s day event at Andy’s Unity Park, 3399 Moorland Ave., to celebrate Children’s Day in honor of Andy Lopez, the 13-year old boy who was shot and killed Oct. 22, 2013 by a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy.

There will be food, games and various “surprises,” said Concepcion Dominguez Galvan, one of the Moorland neighborhood organizers.

There will be performances by Ballet Folklorico Netzahualcoyotl, music and a free Zumba class at Saturday’s event from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

LandPaths' Bayer Farm

On Wednesday, LandPaths, in collaboration with the Sonoma County Library, will host an “open-house style event” with arts and crafts, reading and outdoor activities for Día del Niño.

The Sonoma County Library’s BiblioBus will also be parked at the garden by the red barn during the event from 2 to 5 p.m at Bayer Farm, 1550 West Ave., Santa Rosa. Pre-registration is encouraged

Sonoma County Library

Sonoma County Library will also host free Children’s Day events this week with Día del Niño themed book and magazine workshops at its libraries.

On Wednesday, the Roseland Regional Library and Mujeres Unidas, a community organizing group, will host the "Festival de niños y niñas“ (Festival of boys and girls) from 3 to 5 p.m. at 470 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa.

There will be a toy giveaway, a folkloric dance show and free community resources.

On Sunday, each branch will give away free children’s books to support literacy and increase access to books for local children.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @sawhney_media.