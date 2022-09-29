Children’s Museum of Sonoma County hosts Garden Party to educate kids on outdoor wonders

Children of all ages and their parents and caregivers got up close and personal with garden plants and tools at the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County’s Garden Party on Wednesday in Santa Rosa.

The twice-weekly parties, which take place Wednesday and Friday mornings in the museum barring bad weather or other special events, allow kids ages 1 to 11 to get their hands dirty while learning about gardening and stewardship from museum employee Emily Gaines, aka “Farmer Emily,” who maintains the garden and leads activities such as seed-planting and watering.

Named for the Spanish word for butterfly, Mariposa, Mary’s Garden has been a part of the Children’s Museum since the nonprofit center opened in 2014.

Encompassing 36,00 square feet of outdoor space, the garden includes trees and plants that are native to the state and drought resistant, and sensory areas such as a demonstration garden that allows kids to taste, smell and interact with plants and flowers.

The garden also boasts a tractor to climb on and a miniature Russian River where kids can fish for simulated salmon. A mechanical water play area is due to open in January.

“It was designed as a place to help children understand the importance of our environment and to fall in love with and want to take care of our environment,” said Collette Michaud, CEO and founder of the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County.

As a nonprofit, Michaud said the museum earns about 60% of its income through admissions and memberships, and raises funds through events such as the upcoming FUNtazmagoria, a three-day event Oct. 28-30 celebrating the spooky season with a Mad Scientist Lab featuring fun experiments and glow-in-the-dark spiderwebs and slime.

For more information on memberships and upcoming events, visit cmosc.org.